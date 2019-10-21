If there was an Academy Award for children’s fire prevention movies, Wagoner Fire Chief Kelly Grooms would have one in mind in a split second.
“Be Cool About Fire Safety” was made in 1999 and produced by the Allstate Insurance Company.
“I’ve seen all the rest,” Grooms said. “This is the best one.”
The movie has the perfect blend of a serious subject offered in a comical way. It teaches about the danger of playing with matches, how to survive a fire and how to plan a family escape route.
Grooms said he wore out the old VHS tape version of the movie and eventually put it on a CD.
The kid actors are immersed in fire safety. Then, there are musical guests like Little Richard and voices/sounds from Michael Winslow, who starred in the “Police Academy” movie.
Then, there is the role of the smoke detector played by Gilbert Gottfried. His acting alone should win some kind of an award.
There is even a cameo appearance by a young Lindsay Lohan.
It is an amazing educational tool about preventing or surviving a fire.
One more thing about the movie, it has no wasted moments.
In some safety films, the pace is as slow as molasses. This movie is just the opposite and Grooms has made a wise choice to keep showing it.
The students at Teague Elementary on Wednesday, Oct. 16, can agree.
Grooms knows what to bring to every Fire Prevention Week program: a smoke detector, a fire truck and the CD of “Be Cool About Fire Safety.”