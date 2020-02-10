The City of Wagoner won a $20,0000 Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant and it was immediately used to purchase historical items from the Shirle Lamb Williams collection, it was announced during the Feb. 3 City Council meeting.
The news came during the Mayor’s report.
The grant was offered in three amounts $5,000, $10,000 and $20,000. A total of 87 applicants were submitted.
Williams’ collection has many items from the early founding of Wagoner. Her relatives were early settlers and two of them even served as Mayor.
“We got the grant 10 days ago,” said Mayor Albert Jones. “We will purchase Shirle Lamb Williams’ really incredible items from her.”
The items purchased will fill the back of the newly renovated Wagoner Historical Museum. The grand reopening will take place on Feb. 28 at 3 p.m.
The City of Wagoner had budgeted $60,000 for the renovation of the museum. Mayor Jones added that the total cost for the makeover will come “way under budget” since some materials were donated and volunteers did a lot of the labor.
Mayor Jones also stressed the importance of everyone being counted in the upcoming 2020 census. If Wagoner’s counted population exceeds 10,000 that will open up new avenues of federal funding that’s not available now. Wagoner’s last estimate of citizens was around 9,000.
In other council business:
• Approved employee health insurance, Teladoc remote medical services, life insurance, vision and dental services.
• Approved Street Department request to end the probation period for Damien Eubanks. He will receive a new pay of $13 an hour effective Jan. 27.
• Approved Police Department request to end the probation period of Erin Kemper and promote Amanda Craig to Lieutenant. Kemper will now receive $13.50 an hour effective Jan. 27. Craig will get $19.55 an hour effective Jan. 20.
• Mackenzie Haff was approved as a board member of the City of Wagoner’s Economic Development Authority to fulfill an open term.
• Approved Resolution No. 706 for participation in the Oklahoma Municipal Alliance’s Mutual Aid Agreement.