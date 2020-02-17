Wagoner’s High School 2020 graduation ceremonies were moved to May 16 due to a scheduling conflict with a new date for the Track and Field State championships.
This was one item taken up by the Wagoner Public Schools Board at its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
The reason graduation was pushed back one day from the originally scheduled May 15 was due to a change in classification for the Bulldog Track and Field squad. Wagoner was put in Class 5A, instead of 4A.
With that new change, the 5A State finals were a week later that the 4A schedule. The new track event now overlapped the Friday graduation.
The board decided that Saturday’s track finals could still give a senior competitor time to drive back in time for the 8 p.m. graduation. The track finals are scheduled for Ardmore High School.
Superintendent Randy Harris noted that the new graduation would also force planned graduation night festivities to reschedule. Harris said WPS would be willing to pick up the extra cost to reschedule at the party’s venue.
In other action:
• Bids were opened on Feb. 13 for the new Ag-Ed building. $1.5 million had been budgeted for the new facility. It was also discovered that an unplanned new sewer line would be need for the Ag facility and will add $4-5 thousand more cost to the project.
• Ellington’s expansion and upgrade ran into an unexpected detour, too. One of the parking lots now will be turned into a retention pond. The need for more parking could be found if the old tennis courts could be transformed. The added cost could be as high as $80,000.
• During the Treasure’s Report, Harris said, “We’re above where we were last year. We’re in pretty good financial shape.”
• Harris also talked about Senate Bill 441 that would set rules on schools with 4-day weeks. If the bill passes both houses, it would surely wipe out most of the 4-day schools.
Harris said if WPS would have to return to a 5-day school week; there would be an immediate $180,000 transportation expenses added upfront.
He added that SB441 would face opposition, according to a State representative and a Senator.
• Board president Brenda Barney was sworn in for her next term.
• Amy Thomas was approved as a cook for the child nutrition program.
• Approved the big for the demolition of the house behind the high school along with trees and fencing.
• Accepted the resignation of Danielle Adkins.
• Voted to call the house at 205 N. Casaver surplus property.
• Approved the audit contract and engagement letter with Sanders, Bledsoe and Hewett.