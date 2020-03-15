The good and bad points of trying to grow hemp were one of the subjects in the July 2019 three-day seminar held in the Downtown Wagoner Corp. office.
One of the speakers that is on the frontline of growing, cultivating and getting the product to market was Colorado’s Ben Wilbor.
Wilbor gave a no frills account of what it’s like to grow and make a living with hemp.
In 2018, Wilbor fought Mother Nature couple with a little bad luck to lose most of his investment.
In 2019, Wilbor rebounded nicely and came in with a big crop that erased his earlier red ink.
Wilbor gave detailed instructions by conference call during the meeting and was praised for his knowledge.
He recently called the Wagoner County American-Tribune to offer help to any grower in the Wagoner area. He said he was willing to do this and made no mention of cost to receive his advice. His number is 719-321-7705.