The Wagoner High School drama class is attempting to rehearse for its April 10-11 play of “Beauty and the Beast.”
As it stands now, the play should be called “Wagoner Drama and the coronavirus.”
As activities in and out of school are getting cancelled due to the concerns of spreading the virus, the school play is one of those affected.
“It’s up in the air with the coronavirus,” said Cherry Keeton, who helps drama sponsor Twyla Stafford publicize the play. “The week of spring break, we were going to practice and all that is shut down.”
Adding to the dilemma is the fact Wagoner’s school play was moved up a month from previous years. The reason for the early show time was to allow the young actors and actresses to compete in the region Jimmy Awards program.
The National High School Musical Theatre Awards, more commonly known as the Jimmy Awards, are awards given annually to recognize musical theatre performances by high school students in the United States. Two main awards are given each year, Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor.
The region Jimmy Awards are handed out in May, hence the change in Wagoner’s usual performance date. “Jimmy” judges were planning to come to the April performances to see if any budding stars shine.
“Scholarships are also possible,” Keeton added. “That‘s why we moved from May to April. It is heartbreaking for our seniors (if the play does not go on).”
It is not just the actors that need time to work on the play, but so do dancers and those with the production of sets.
Only time will tell if the play becomes another victim of the coronavirus hitting the county now.