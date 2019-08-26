The Wagoner Historical Museum is getting a full remodel in hopes of re-opening soon with the county and western memorabilia of Tulsa manager to the stars, Jim Halsey.
Halsey has leased 200 items from his private collection to go on display for three years at the Museum.
To accomplish this goal, the City of Wagoner has moved all the previous items out to storage. The renovations have uncovered some needed fixes and other treasures of past remodels.
The front entrance has been transformed into faux wood planks that look so real you can almost see termites. However, it is 1/8-inch concrete designed by Lawson Edwards of Concrete Creations CCI.
It really looks like wood planks have been planted at the entrance.
“It’s not just concrete (work), it’s rewarding,” Edwards said of the finished product.
Work at the South Main site continues with more changes coming before the Halsey collections arrives.