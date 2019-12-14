Wagoner’s Community Hospital iss one of 21 facilities that participated in referrals to help stop smoking. WCH's Chief Executive Officer, Jimmy Leopard, accepted the recognition at the annual Oklahoma Hospital Association Convention on Nov. 13.
"In November, Wagoner Community Hospital was recognized by the Oklahoma Hospital Association for the Tobacco Treatment Benchmark Achievement. Hospital leadership was happy to accept this award for tobacco helpline referrals for patients through the Oklahoma TSET program," Leopard said. "Wagoner Community Hospital participates in the Hospitals Helping Patients Quit initiative and is proud to do its part in helping reduce tobacco use in the State of Oklahoma."
Hospitals Helping Patients Quit (HHPQ), an initiative of the Oklahoma Hospital Association (OHA) and program of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET), recently recognized those hospital and clinic partners for achieving notable benchmarks in reducing tobacco use in Oklahoma.
These visionary hospitals and clinics have made a critical commitment to their patients, employees, and communities to reduce Oklahoma’s leading cause of preventable death, tobacco use and related illness. Each of these organizations has implemented a permanent and standard best-practice protocol for identifying, counseling and referring individuals to the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline (OTH) for coaching support and nicotine replacement therapy.
Through effective, health care provider-driven tobacco treatment services, HHPQ partner hospitals and clinics have referred more than 40,000 patients to the OTH, resulting in an estimated 28,000 years of life saved and millions of dollars in reduced health care costs as well as personal spending on tobacco products.
The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) supports OHA’s Hospital Helping Patients Quit and the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline. For assistance with tobacco cessation efforts, contact HHPQ@okoha.com or 405-427-9537. For information on the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline, http://okhelpline.com.