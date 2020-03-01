Several new buyers, including companies and individuals, were among the participants in the 2020 Wagoner Junior Livestock Show Premium Sale held Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Wagoner Show Barn.
Fifty exhibitors representing the Wagoner 4-H and FFA organizations were in the spotlight for two days as they showcased their livestock projects before appreciative audiences.
Wagoner Ag Booster Club President Charlie Burke said 2020 was a very good year for the livestock show. Preliminary figures show approximately $78,000 was raised in the show ring through premium auction bids and very generous add-ons.
While the show was not quite a record breaker in terms of money raised, Burke said the addition of new buyers getting involved with existing long-time supporters made for a win-win situation for everyone.
“It puts a smile on our faces to see continued support from the same people year after year, and to now see new faces and new businesses represented,” Burke said. “You can tell the kids are doing something right and it’s being recognized.”
“All of our kids did very well. Each exhibitor had at least $350 before he or she ever walked into the show ring – before bids and add-ons. The minimum most walked out with was $700,” he continued. “Bids ranged from $300 to $2,000 and the grands and reserve grands did very well. The show was very successful and we are very pleased!”
Senior exhibitor Rachael Johnson received the Crystal Hughes Memorial Award. Hughes, who showed swine in the show ring, passed away in 2000. Ever since then, Troy Fulton, Melanie Kennedy and Stephanie Rexwinkle have teamed up to honor the top senior with this award named in memory of their friend.
Johnson also received a new Senior Leadership Award presented by Jason and Anita Shipman with Shipman Funeral Home & Crematory. The $1,000 award is offered for a deserving senior to invest in his or her future.
Burke said the Shipmans watch the students at various events and select a senior they feel is a “true leader” of the group.
The majority of Wagoner livestock exhibitors will now move on to the Muskogee Regional where they will once again compete for top honors. From there, they will go to the Oklahoma Youth Expo planned March 9-20 in Oklahoma City.
The following results have been posted from the 2020 Wagoner Junior Livestock Show. Our thanks to Traci Baker with Traci Baker Photography for providing photo coverage of this year’s event.
GOATS
Emily Morris, Wagoner FFA, showmanship award.
Doe Goats
Class 1 – Kaci Murray, Wagoner FFA, 1st and Rhett Butler, Wagoner 4-H, 2nd.
Class 2 – Kaci Murray, Wagoner FFA, 1st; Lexie Applegate, Wagoner 4-H, 2nd Ryanne Butler, Wagoner 4-H, 3rd and Emma Griffin, Wagoner 4-H, 4th.
Class 3 – Emma Mangrum, Wagoner 4-H, 1st; Kolby Gardenhire, Wagoner 4-H, 2nd and Kylee Richardson, Wagoner 4-H, 3rd.
Class 4 – Regan Fulk, Wagoner FFA, 1st and Rhett Butler, Wagoner 4-H, 2nd and 3rd.
Class 5 – Emily Morris, Wagoner FFA, 1st and reserve grand champion; Blakely McDuffey, Wagoner 4-H, 2nd and Aidan Murray, Wagoner FFA, 3rd.
Class 6 – Emma Mangrum, Wagoner 4-H, 1st and grand champion and Preston Bunch, Wagoner 4-H, 2nd.
Market Goats
Class 1 - Emma Griffin, Wagoner 4-H, 1st and ShyAnn Hammons, Wagoner FFA, 2nd.
Class 2 – Kieley Holladay, Wagoner 4-H, 1st; Aiden Rexwinkle, Wagoner 4-H, 2nd and ShyAnn Hammons, Wagoner FFA, 3rd.
Class 3 – Reagan Fulk, Wagoner FFA, 1st and grand champion; Rhett Butler, Wagoner 4-H, 2nd and reserve grand champion and Kaden Holladay, Wagoner 4-H, 3rd.
Class 4 – Emily Morris, Wagoner FFA, 1st and Kolby Gardenhire, Wagoner 4-H, 2nd.
Class 5 – Reagan Fulk, Wagoner FFA, 1st; Aidan Murray, Wagoner FFA, 2nd and Preston Bunch, Wagoner 4-H, 3rd.
LAMBS
Aubrie Rexwinkle, Wagoner FFA, showmanship award.
Shrop
Class 1 – Randi Fulton, Wagoner FFA, 1st and reserve breed champion; Aubrie Rexwinkle, Wagoner FFA, 2nd; Emiline Stamps, Wagoner 4-H, 3rd and Morgan Ramsey-Nichols, Wagoner FFA, 4th.
Class 2 – Maggie Brumnett, Wagoner FFA, 1st and breed champion.
Hamp
Class 1 – Aiden Rexwinkle, Wagoner 4-H, 1st and Abby Nichols, Wagoner FFA, 2nd.
Class 2 – Maggie Brumnett, Wagoner FFA, 1st and reserve breed champion; Aiden Rexwinkle, Wagoner 4-, 2nd; Morgan Ramsey-Nichols, Wagoner FFA, 3rd and Emiline Stamps, Wagoner 4-H, 4th.
Class 3 – Aubrie Rexwinkle, Wagoner, FFA, 1st and breed champion and Chloe Murray, Wagoner 4-H, 2nd.
Natural
Randi Fulton, Wagoner FFA, 1st and breed champion.
Suffolk
Reagan Fulk, Wagoner FFA, 1st and breed champion.
Cross
Class 1 – Aiden Rexwinkle, Wagoner 4-H, 1st.
Cass 2 – Maggie Brumnett, Wagoner FFA, 1st, breed champion and grand champion; Aubrie Rexwinkle, Wagoner FFA, 2nd, reserve breed champion and reserve grand champion and Chloe Murray, Wagoner 4-H, 3rd.
Class 3 – Randi Fulton, Wagoner FFA, 1st and Abby Nichols, Wagoner FFA, 2nd.
HOGS
Shea Hornbuckle, Wagoner FFA, senior showmanship; Max Herndon, Wagoner FFA, intermediate showmanship and overall showmanship and Kylan Barton, Wagoner 4-H, junior showmanship.
Berk
Class 1 - Demi Page, Wagoner 4-H, 1st and Emma Hurst, Wagoner FFA, 2nd.
Class 2 - Kylan Barton, Wagoner 4-H, 1st and breed champion and Kaleb Dorr, Wagoner 4-H, 2nd and reserve reed champion.
Chester
Shea Hornbuckle, Wagoner FFA, 1st and breed champion and Jocie Garcia, Wagoner FFA, 2nd and reserve breed champion.
Duroc
Class 1 - Hayden Hubbard, Wagoner 4-H, 1st Cole Long, Wagoner 4-H, 2nd and Isabella Lancaster, Wagoner 4-H, 3rd.
Class 2 - Maci Dorr, Wagoner FFA, 1st and reserve breed champion; Shea Hornbuckle, Wagoner FFA, 2nd and Laney Lee, Wagoner 4-H, 3rd.
Class 3 – Shea Hornbuckle, Wagoner FFA, 1st, breed champion and reserve grand champion and Brandt Steinheil, Wagoner 4-H, 2nd.
Hamp
Class 1 – Kylan Barton, Wagoner 4-H, 1st and reserve breed champion and Rachael Johnson, Wagoner FFA, 2nd.
Class 2 – Kaleb Dorr, Wagoner 4-H, 1st, breed champion and grand champion; Maci Dorr, Wagoner FFAF, 2nd and Hayden Hubbard, Wagoner 4-H, 3rd.
Hereford
Addison Shipman, Wagoner 4-H, 1st and breed champion and Ryan Shipman, Wagoner 4-H, 2nd and reserve breed champion.
Spot
Jocie Garcia, Wagoner FFA, 1st and breed champion and Sophie Lancaster, Wagoner 4-H, 2nd and reserve breed champion.
York
Class 1 – Laney Lee, Wagoner 4-H, 1st.
Class 2 – Max Herndon, Wagoner FFA, 1st and breed champion and Maci Dorr, Wagoner FFA, 2nd and reserve breed champion.
Cross
Class 1 – Isaac Ervin, Wagoner 4-H, 1st; Max Herndon, Wagoner FFA, 2nd and Bryce Kindell, Wagoner FFA, 3rd.
Class 2 – Brandt Steinheil, Wagoner 4-H, 1st; Jocie Garcia, Wagoner FFA, 2nd and Rachael Johnson, Wagoner FFA, 3rd.
Class 3 – Krissy Lane, Wagoner FFA, 1st and Korbyn Foster, Wagoner 4-H, 2nd.
Class 4 – Korbyn Foster, Wagoner 4-H, 1st and breed champion and Kylan Barton, Wagoner 4-H, 2nd and reserve breed champion.
CATTLE
Addison Kennedy, Wagoner 4-H, showmanship award.
HEIFERS
Angus
Tug Kennedy, Wagoner 4-H, 1st and breed champion.
Hereford
Shea Hornbuckle, Wagoner FFA, 1st and breed champion.
Limousin
Class 1 - Alyssa Massey, Wagoner FFA, 1st, breed champion and reserve grand champion.
Class 2 – McKenna Blair, Wagoner FFA, 1st and reserve breed campion and Alyssa Massey, Wagoner FFA, 2nd.
Simmental
Addison Kennedy, Wagoner 4-H, 1st, breed champion and grand champion; Tug Kennedy, Wagoner 4-H, 2nd and reserve breed champion.
Commercial
Addison Kennedy, Wagoner 4-H, 1st and breed champion and Clay Burke, Wagoner FFA, 2nd and reserve breed champion.
Steers
Clay Burke, Wagoner FFA, 1st, breed champion and grand champion.