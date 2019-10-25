A Wagoner man could face up to 50 years in prison after a federal jury convicted him Thursday of sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography.
Wagoner Police and FBI investigators found Rogelio Hernandez Rodriguez, 30, to be in possession of more than 500 sexually graphic images and videos depicting the abuse of a prepubescent victim, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma reported.
During closing statements, prosecutors reiterated the crimes perpetrated against the victim, whom Rodriguez induced to engage in explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography, and asked the jury to return a guilty verdict to affirm the victim's understanding that what happened to him was illegal and wrong.
“Crimes against children are reprehensible," U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said in the release. "I know not what could bring an adult to sexually abuse a child to produce or consume child pornography. But I do know there is something that U.S. Attorneys can and will do about it.”
Rodriguez is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 30, 2020. For the sexual exploitation of a child conviction, he faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and at least five years of supervised release. On the possession of child pornography conviction, he could face up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and at lease five years of supervised release.
“With the help of our law enforcement partners, we will identify these child predators and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law to ensure that they answer for their vile crimes," Shores said. "That is what happened in this case, and a just result was reached.
"Thanks to the hard work of dedicated investigators and prosecutors, there is one less predator on the streets.”