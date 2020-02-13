A Wagoner man has been sentenced to 39 months in prison and three years of supervised release for conspiracy.
The charges against Robert Leroy Dennington, 36, arose from an investigation by the Wagoner Police Department and United States Secret Service. The indictment alleges that in April of 2019, Dennington knowingly and intentionally conspired with others to utter counterfeit obligations of the United States.
“Counterfeiters can very quickly do a lot of harm to a community by injecting worthless currency into unsuspecting local businesses,” said United States Attorney Brian J. Kuester. “Fortunately for the City of Wagoner and the surrounding areas, an alert business owner and a prompt and thorough investigation by Wagoner Police and the U.S Secret Service, this scheme came to an abrupt halt.”
The Secret Service relies on a close partnership with state and local agencies to suppress counterfeit currency.
“Counterfeiting affects all levels of commerce both locally and internationally, but can be especially devastating to small business where a significant loss can cripple an operating budget, Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Glenn M. Davis said. “Effective law enforcement partnerships leading to successful prosecution sends a strong message that our community will not tolerate these types of criminal offenses.”