J. Armstrong of Wagoner is the winner of a centennial quilt that was given away this summer by American Legion Post 153 and Unit 153 Auxiliary in Wagoner.
Armstrong's name was chosen from hundreds of entries during the American Legion Mid-Summer Convention in Shawnee on July 20. Drawing the winning ticket was Post 153 Commander Art Corrales.
The quilt was designed by both the local Legionnaires and Auxiliary members and sewn by Auxiliary President Susan Bevel.
"We are very happy with the overwhelming support from the community on our joint fundraiser for the upcoming 100 Year Celebration of Post 153. Our heartfelt appreciation goes out to all who have contributed," Bevel said. "We started the fundraiser in July of 2019 and raised over $2,100."
According to Bevel, $600 of the proceeds have been used to assist with flood relief efforts at Fort Gibson American Legion Post 20 this past spring.
"Our motto is, 'For God and Country', so as God guides our mission to be of helpful service to veterans, their families, our community and youth, the funds raised will extend our purpose," she said.
On September 11, 1920, the Haynes/Finley Post 153 in Wagoner's charter was granted. Therefore, on that date in 2020, the organization will have serviced the community for 100 years.
"We are in the process of fine-tuning our Post appearance both inside and out, the Post history books, current officer photos and more," Bevel noted. "Some funds from this quilt fundraiser will be used for this endeavor."
She added future plans for celebrating the occasion are currently being discussed.
"May God grant us another 100 years!" Bevel exclaimed.
Current leadership of Post 153 is provided by Post Commander Art Corrales, Adjutant Jim Marsh, Unit Auxiliary President Susan Bevel and Treasurer/Secretary Cindy Bullock.