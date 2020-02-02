Wagoner Masons

Wagoner Masonic Lodge No. 98 Worshipful Master James Billinger presents a check for $2,044 to Wagoner National Honor Society members Donna Moore, Jodi Scroggins, Mechelle Vermillion, Patricia Dimick, and Rayana Boren to help with organization expenses the rest of the school year. Joining them for the presentation are PDGM James Gardner, Past Masters Tony Lowe, Phillip Sullivan, Rick Moore, Roy Nichols, and Jamie Fulk, Master Mason Brian Sutherland, James Hallbrook and Entered Apprentice Leon Jackson. PHOTO COURTESY OF TONY LOWE

The Wagoner Masonic Lodge No. 98 has donated $2,044 to the Wagoner National Honor Society to help with organization expenses the rest of the school year.

Public support of Masonic Lodge fundraisers has made this contribution possible.

