Without realizing it, Wagoner Middle School students helped out during the COVID-19 crisis in Wagoner.
When the school year began, teacher Alan Muehlenweg sent home a list of items boys and girls should have at school. The lists were almost identical, but included hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.
As it turned out, there was an abundance of those cleaning items that have been on the frontline fighting the virus.
Recently, the Wagoner Community Hospital got the word out it was running low on both items. Middle School principal Jeremy Holmes passed the need down the line and Muehlenweg knew where to start.
“We had a stockpile this year and I had to go to the middle school to get my chrome book,” Muehlenweg said. “I picked up the items. Then, I snuck in the back door of the hospital to not get sick and dropped if off at the front desk.”
The middle school donated a total of 30 items. Without the donation, Muehlenweg knew the cleaning items would not be used until the fall.
“I thought, I might as well take it or it will sit all year at the school,” he added.