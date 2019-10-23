Wagoner Middle School will honor all veterans with a Veterans Day Assembly Friday, Nov. 8 at 8:30 a.m. at the Performing Arts Center.
Albert Jones, mayor of the City of Wagoner, will serve as guest speaker.
Prior to the assembly from 7:15-8 a.m., a Veterans Day breakfast will be held at the MS library. All veterans are invited to attend.
Organizers say students may send a photo, past or present, of a veteran friend or family member to be included in the slideshow presentation. Submit photos by email to csoma@wagonerps.org and include the student’s name, name of veteran and the veteran’s branch of service. Deadine is Friday, Oct. 25.
Photos submitted last year have been saved and will be used again this year.
Any Wagoner County school that is hosting a Veterans Day assembly should contact us at news@wagonercountyat.com.