The Wagoner Church of God will play host to a live simulcast of the first Oklahoma Governor’s Prayer Breakfast scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 18.
The Wagoner Ministerial Alliance is organizing the event for all to attend who could not be there in person otherwise.
The simulcast will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 9:05 a.m. at 115 S. State St. Breakfast will be available beginning at 6:30 a.m.
The Oklahoma Governor’s Prayer Breakfast provides an opportunity for people of all faiths that pray to humbly as God for wisdom and to bless the State of Oklahoma.
The keynote speaker will be Admiral Barry C. Black, Chaplain to the United States Senate and will feature prayers and special messages from various other special guests.
“Sarah and I share a strong belief with fellow Oklahomans in the power of prayer,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt. “Prayer is a gateway for change; it calls us to action and it stirs our hearts and minds for justice and for mercy.
“Our hope is that the Oklahoma Governor’s Prayer Breakfast will become an annual tradition of the state coming together to start the new year and a new Legislative session with prayer — prayer for elected leaders, prayer for our communities, prayer for the children in our state and prayer for wisdom in the big challenges we face.”