The Wagoner Historical Museum re-opened during a ceremony on Friday, Feb. 28. It was more of a party/celebration as almost 150 welcomed the renovated structure.
The museum’s entrance area is dedicated to the country music collection of Tulsa’s Jim Halsey. The back has Wagoner’s history from 1887-1907 compiled by Shirle Lamb Williams.
Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell was among the dignitaries in attendance to re-open the museum. Dr. Bob Blackburn, who is the Executive Director of the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City, was also there along with State Sen. Kim David, Rep. Kevin McDugle and some Wagoner City Councilors. Wagoner Mayor Albert Jones served as emcee.
Adam Jones came from Congressman Kevin Hern’s office to offer a certificate acknowledging the event.
Here is a sampling of comments from some of those in attendance.
• Dr. Blackburn: “It’s incredible! Jim has been a big believer in promoting arts and artists. Jim has been an inspiration to me.”
• Mayor Jones: “I want to thank all the volunteers (over 200). We did something we can be proud of. We didn’t know if we could do this…we did.”
• Williams: “It (her Wagoner collection) has a permanent home and will be cared for. He (Mayor Jones) recognized all this should be preserved.”
• Halsey: “I have this collection because I didn’t throw anything away. I had a virtual history of music of Oklahoma (in my possession).”
• Sen. David: “If it weren’t for you (pointing to Mayor Jones), we would not be here today.”
• Lt. Gov. Pinnell: (Talking about Mayor Jones). “It doesn’t work without enthusiasm. It starts with city pride. Tourism is the front door to economic development. We will put it (the museum) on the Oklahoma Music Trail in this state.”
Pinnell added that decorative music notes would be planted as markers into the street to direct tourists to the museum.
“We are raising money for permanent markers now.”
• Josh Bogle, City Councilor: “This is the greatest thing to happen in Wagoner in the past 100 years…it makes Wagoner a destination.”
• Pamela Stephens Karnes of Wagoner’s Economic Development Authority: “I was the biggest critic and thought we should hire a contraction firm (to do the renovation). (As it turned out), it would be as fantastic as it is because of his (Mayor Jones) tenacity.”
• Janie Barnett, Wagoner City Library: “It’s amazing in here. It gives me a lot more for me to read (about the display information).”
NOTES: There were three great grandchildren of the people who organized Wagoner into a town. They were Williams, Gene Perkins and Ginny Tinkler…
The museum will have winter and summer hours of operation. The winter schedule is tentatively set for Wednesday-Sunday 11 a.m.-7 p.m….
There is no admission fee, but donations are accepted…
The museum will rotate items in and out at various times of the year to keep it fresh…