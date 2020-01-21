When the Mid-East Oklahoma Band Directors Association (MEOBDA) convenes for its annual clinic Feb. 3-4 in Oologah, several Wagoner musicians will be among the performers in the MEOBDA Honor Band.
Wagoner Band Director Jeremy Williams reports that 19 high school and middle school students were named to the groups. They auditioned before judges on Monday, Jan. 20.
Each musician prepared music for his or her tryout and also performed a short sight reading piece.
“We are very excited the students have the opportunity to perform at such a high level with students from over 30 school districts,” Williams said. “Congratulations to Kate Dietzel and Sam Quick on a job well done in preparing the students for success.”
Honorees include:
High School
Flute – Cassandra Neel, senior, 7th chair and Aubrey Cagle, sophomore, 10th chair.
Clarinet – Chloe Triggs, freshman, 12th chair and Michelle Taylor, freshman, 13th chair.
Bass Clarinet – Dustin Wilkerson, sophomore, 1st alternate.
Alto Saxophone – Brian Redford, freshman, 4th chair.
Baritone Saxophone – Dallas Smith, senior, 1st chair.
Horn – Amelia Fendlason, junior, 5th chair; Isaiah Otto, sophomore, 1st alternate and Kristian Reves, sophomore, 2nd alternate.
Euphonium – Braxton Koons, senior, 4th chair and Cheyenne Belvin, senior, 1st alternate.
Middle School
Horn – Natalie Marrs, 8th grade, 5th chair and Paxton Roberts, 7th grade, 5th chair.
Trombone – Emma Jones, 8th grade, 2nd chair and Neveah Rickard, 8th grade, 7th chair.
Euphonium – Donny Yohn, 8th grade, 4th chair.
Tenor Saxophone – Tabitha Luevano, 7th grade, 2nd chair.
Tuba – Maelee Cordova, 7th grade, 5th chair.