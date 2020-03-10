A former graduate of Wagoner High School is achieving great things in the medical field. C. David Murr, MD, MBA has been appointed by Ascension St. John as Medical Director of Ambulatory Services.
In that role, he provides medical oversight of outpatient clinics in the Ascension St. John system. This includes primary care and some specialties across numerous sites in Tulsa and Bartlesville, as well as other locations in Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas.
Dr. Murr is involved in evaluating quality standards, implementation of new processes and improvements, working with government or insurance requirements and being a resource for all of the Ascension healthcare providers.
He participates in the health system’s work around its Mission and is involved in clinician wellness as well.
Dr. Murr has been with Ascension St. John Hospital System since 2008 working in the urgent care centers. He most recently served as Associate Medical Director of Urgent Care, Occupational Healthcare and ministry-wide Associate and Occupational Health.
“I was always interested in sciences, and some experiences at an early age with family illnesses introduced me to the healthcare world,” Dr. Murr said. “I wanted to be able to help others who were in need. Even if you can’t ‘fix’ the problem, reducing the suffering can still be a goal.”
His initial thoughts as he started his education were to work as a family doctor in a small community. Yet as things progressed, he was exposed to new options. Other opportunities arose and life took a different turn.
Dr. Murr was able to participate in a joint program for his business degree while attending medical school. He met his wife, Dr. Indira Murr, an emergency medicine physician, in med school.
“My continued training in family medicine allowed me to experience more of what being a doctor was really about,” he admitted.
After he and his wife completed their residency programs in North Carolina, they decided to return to Oklahoma to be closer to family.
Dr. Murr is the son of Edgar and Laura Jeffers of Wagoner and Bobby and Barbara Murr of Little Rock, Ark., He grew up on a farm in Wagoner and graduated from high school in 1993.
He attended Baylor University in Waco, Tex. where he graduated summa cum laude with a degree in chemistry. He continued his education at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Tex. and was honored as a DeBakey Scholar.
While in Houston, Dr. Murr received his Master of Business Administration from Rice University. He then completed his residency with East Carolina University in Greenville, N.C.
He is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.
Dr. Murr has served on numerous committees and leadership programs with St. John Hospital System. He will continue working with community outreach and involvement in health care.
Dr. Murr and his wife have three sons.