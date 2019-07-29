It’s time to begin thinking seriously about Back to School activities.
Wagoner and Okay Public Schools have planned enrollment schedules and, in some cases, make it fun with parties or activities.
Here is the breakdown for the coming school year:
Wagoner High School
Sophomores, juniors and seniors will pick up their schedules on Aug. 13 from 3:30-8:30 p.m. Students are urged to bring their parents to complete the necessary paperwork.
Wagoner Freshmen
Freshmen Orientation has been set for Aug. 8 at 3:30 p.m. in PAC. Following the orientation, the cafeteria will serve as the site to pick up schedules until 4:30 p.m.
There will be door prizes and lots of fun.
The Freshmen Pool Party will begin at 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at the Maple Park pool.
Wagoner Middle School
The annual Open House will be on Aug. 13. Sixth graders will attend from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Seventh and eighth graders will be allowed in from 6:45-8:30 p.m.
All fees, fines, current enrollment information, must be submitted before students can receive schedules and lockers.
The office will be open Aug. 14 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., with an hour out for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This special time will accommodate those who were unable to attend the Aug. 13 Open House.
Okay High School
Enrollment is being taken Monday-Thursday in August. See Terri when you enroll between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Okay Elementary
Enrollment is being taken Monday-Thursday in August. See Terri when you enroll between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.