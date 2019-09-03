The Wagoner Parrothead Club recently wrote some “big checks” to Wagoner Special Olympics ($500), the Pancreatic Cancer Foundation ($1,767) and Wagoner Grad Night ($250) to present at the August Parrothead meeting.
The monies were raised during the annual Parrothead Charity Golf Tournament.
Pictured are members of each of the organizations along with some of the Wagoner Parrotheads.
The Wagoner Parrotheads engage in activities that are charitable, educational and that promote the general welfare of the community. They give hundreds upon thousands of dollars back to the community each and every year.