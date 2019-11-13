The Christmas season begins in Wagoner on Nov. 23 and the city will be going all out to make this the best celebration yet.
The City of Wagoner, Wagoner Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Wagoner Corp. and the Fort Gibson Lake Association are partnering to bring the best of the holiday season to visitors and residents.
Activities include: Christmas tree lighting, Christmas parade, Winter Concert Series, Christmas home tour, Run, Run, Rudolph 5K run on Dec. 7 and nightly light show.
That’s not all, either.
There will be photos with Santa, Shop Wagoner promotion, Christmas Selfie Stations, Holiday bake-off, Christmas movie in your pajamas, photos with cartoon characters, Christmas pop-up market, old fashioned dance and an ugly sweater contest.
Beginning Thanksgiving night, Wagoner will be glowing with lighted displays. It all starts at the junction of Highway 69 and 51 east to downtown continuing on McQuarrie Street. Businesses and residents are joining in and will have lighted displays. Snowflakes will also sparkle from light posts.
A nightly light show has also been added to the holiday festivities. The show runs from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The Wagoner High School theatre, sound and lighting students will build various components that produce the automated light show each evening.
The Winter Concert Series is a holiday staple. It begins on Nov. 23 with the band Southern Raised. Tickets for Southern Raised are $5 for adults. Other performers scheduled are: The Cave Dwellers (adult ticket needed) and James Muns Band with Mark McClurg (adult ticket needed).
Other Concert Series acts that are free include: Doc Rogers Magic Show for Kids (Dec. 7 at 10:30 a.m.) and Doug Anderson ventriloquist for Kids (Dec. 14 at 10:30 a.m.).
The award-winning Cherokee National Youth Choir (adult ticket needed) will perform again on Dec. 14. A special Branson-style show with Whitney Peters-Bradley, Rachel Janaelle and Adam Foreman will wrap up all the Civic Center events on Dec. 21.
The new renovated and newly renamed Wagoner History Center (formerly the Wagoner Historical Museum) is tentatively scheduled to re-open sometime during the holiday season.
The annual Christmas Parade is set for Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. Other family activities will be available during that day, too.
“Thank you to our sponsor partners, city staff and our organizational committee who work tirelessly to make your holiday experience one to remember,” said Wagoner Mayor A.J. Jones. “We are excited to have you visit our city anytime of the year.”
For more information, check these websites: wagonerok.org, thecityofwagoner.org and downtownwagoner.org.