Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Departmet for the period ending April 2, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
ARRESTS
Michael Wayne Millsap, was arrested March 23 on complaints of drug/narcotics violations and kidnapping/abduction.
Brianna Linn Miles, was arrested March 26 on complaints of domestic abuse.
Destiny Pearl Peckenpaugh, was arrested March 27 on complaints of possession of marijuana.
John Rodney Taylor, was arrested March 31 on complaints of driving under suspension, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Jadontray Cortez Hooks, was arrested April 2 on complaints of trespassing and disorderly conduct.
Barry Wayne Antwine III, was arrested April 2 on complaints of violation of protective order.
INCIDENTS
March 12
Officers issued a citation for possession of paraphernalia in the 400 block of S. Dewey.
March 18
Officers responded to an animal call in the 1400 block of SE 15th St.
March 21
Officers responded to a call of found property in the 400 block of S. Dewey.
March 23
Officers responded to a call of larceny/theft and fraud-impersonation in the 1500 block of W. Hwy 51.
March 24
Officers issued a citation for drug/narcotics violations in the 100 block of N. Blake Dr.
March 25
Officers responded to a call of disorderly conduct in the 400 block of S.E. 15th St.
March 26
Officers responded to a call of larceny/theft-shoplifting in the 1200 block of W. Cherokee St.
Officers responded to a call of stolen vehicle/motor vehicle theft and burglary/larceny/theft from a motor vehicle in the 1400 block of S. Filmore Ave.
March 27
Officers issued citations for trespassing and interfering with a police officer in the performance of his duties.
March 28
Officers responded to a call of assault and battery in the 200 block of S. Yorkshire.
March 29
Officers responded to a call of counterfeiting/forgery in the 300 block of N. Blake.
Officers responded to a call of fraud-credit card/automated teller machine in the 1600 block of Stevens Pl.
March 30
Officers responded to a call of identity theft in the 1100 block of N.E. 10th St.
April 1
Officers issued a citation for trespassing in the 200 block of S. Dewey.
April 2
Officers responded to a call of larceny/theft-from building in the 200 block of W. Cherokee.