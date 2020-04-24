Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending April 22, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Jesse Wayne Wiley, was arrested April 18 on complaints of lewdly exposes his person or genitals in any public place or where there are present other persons to be offended, consumes or inhales intoxicants in public place, obstructing officer, disturbing the peace, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession Schedule III, IV or V marijuana (first offense).
Caleb Perry Ralls, was arrested April 20 on complaints of possession Schedule I or II (except marijuana, first offense) and possession of paraphernalia.
INCIDENTS
April 17
Officers responded to a call of tampering with utilities in the 600 block of SW 8th St.
April 19
Officers responded to a call of second degree burglary in the 600 block of W. Cherokee.
April 20
Officers responded to a call of petit larceny in the 400 block of S. Dewey Ave.
Officers responded to a call of possession of paraphernalia in the 500 block of SW 6th St.
April 21
Officers responded to a call of larceny of stolen vehicle/motor vehicle theft in the 1200 block of W. Cherokee.
April 22
Officers responded to a call of animals not to be at large in the vicinity of Rice and NW 6th St.