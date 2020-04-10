Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending April 10, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
ARRESTS
Austin Layne Mobley, of Altus, was arrested April 9 on complaints of second degree burglary, credit card or debit card fraud and destroys evidence.
Laken Makayla Williams, of Perkins, was arrested on complaints of second degree burglary, credit card or debit fraud and destroys evidence.
Samuel Lee Tyree, of Wagoner, was arrested April 8 on complaints of domestic assault and battery.
Teri Elizabeth Scroggins, of Wagoner, was arrested April 7 on complaints of public intoxication.
INCIDENTS
March 26
Officers took a report of threats/intimidation that occurred in the 100 block of S. Casaver.
April 2
Officers took a larceny/theft report in the 200 block of S. Yorkshire.
April 4
Officers responded to an animal at large call in the 500 block of S.W. 2nd St.
Officers responded to a domestic call in the 1000 block of S.W. 14th St.
April 6
Officers took a report of a larceny that occurred in the 1000 block of S.E. 3rd St.
April 7
Officers responded to a trespassing call in the area of S.W. 1st St. and Filmore.
April 8
Officers responded to a verbal domestic call in the 800 block of S. Dewey Ave.