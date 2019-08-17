Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending August 16, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Shannon Shyrec Pong was arrested August 12 on complaints of distributes, dispenses, transports a controlled dangerous substance or solicits the use of a person less than 18 years of age to cultivate, distribute or dispense a controlled dangerous substance; distributes any imitation controlled substance; possession Schedule III, IV or V, marijuana (first offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brock Wade Holden was arrested August 13 on complaints of reckless conduct while having any weapon, transporting or discharging weapon from a vessel and any convicted felon carries or possesses any firearm.
Luke Alan Miller was arrested August 15 on complaints of domestic assault and battery (x2).
INCIDENTS
August 2
Officers took a report of threatens to perform an act of violence in the 500 block of N. Pierce.
August 4
Officers took a report of simple assault in the 200 block of N. Lincoln.
August 8
Officers took a report of domestic abuse in the 1600 block of Stevens Pl.
August 10
Officers took a report of threatens to perform an act of violence in the 1400 block of S.E. 9th St.
August 12
Officers took a report of begging in the 400 block of S. Dewey Ave.
Officers took a report of trespassing in the 400 block of S. Dewey.
Officers issued a citation for animals not to be at large in the 700 block of Champlain Ln.
August 13
Officers took a report of burglary/breaking and entering in the 400 block of S.E. 7th St.
Officers took a report of burglary/larceny/theft from motor vehicle (x2) in the 1000 block of S.E. 10th.
Officers took a report of burglary/larceny/theft from motor vehicle in the 1500 block of S.E. 9th.
Officers took a report of burglary/larceny/theft from motor vehicle in the 1100 block of S.E. 10th.
Officers took a report of larceny/theft in the 1400 block of Truman St.
Officers took a report of stolen vehicle/motor vehicle theft in the 1100 block of S.E. 10th St.
Officers took a report of vandalism/destruction/damage of property and burglary/breaking and entering in the 900 block of S. Dewey.
Officers took a report of larceny/theft from building (x2) in the 700 block of N.W. 8th.
August 14
Officers took a report of burglary/larceny/theft from motor vehicle (x2) in the 800 block of S. Cobb Ave.
August 15
Officers took a report of vandalism/destruction/damage of property in the 1100 block of S.W. 15th St.
Officers took a report of burglary/breaking and entering in the 500 block of N. Parkinson.
Officers issued a citation for assault and battery in the 500 block of S.W. 6th.