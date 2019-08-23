Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending August 22, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Randy Russell Doak was arrested Aug. 18 on complaints of operating a motor vehicle with insufficient muffler, driving under suspension and other traffic offenses.
Jeffery Jemmo Faulk was arrested Aug. 19 on complaints of breaking and entering, trespassing, by means of force or violence resist any executive officer in the performance of his duty and threatens to perform an act of violence.
INCIDENTS
July 31
Officers responded to a call of larceny of lost property in the vicinity of Cherokee and Jefferson.
Aug. 13
Officers responded to a call of violation of ex parte or final protective order (first violation) in the 300 block of E. Cherokee.
Officers responded to a call of embezzlement in the 900 block of S. Dewey.
Aug. 14
Officers issued a citation for possession of paraphernalia in the vicinity of S.W. 2nd and Filmore.
Aug. 15
Officers issued a citation for shoplifting - petit larceny in the 400 block of S. Dewey.
Aug. 16
Officers responded to a call of disorderly conduct in the 800 block of W. Cherokee.
Officers issued a citation for animals not to be at large in the 400 block of S. Dewey.
Officers responded to a call of larceny/theft from building in the 400 block of N. Main.
Aug. 19
Officers responded to a call of threatens to perform an act of violence in the 200 block of S. Yorkshire.
Aug. 20
Officers responded to a call of petit larceny in the 400 block of N. Lincoln Ave.
Aug. 21
Officers responded to an information call in the 500 block of S.W. 6th St.
Officers responded to a call of burglary/larceny/theft from motor vehicle in the 600 block of N.E. 2nd.
Officers responded to a call of begging in the 400 block of S. Dewey.
Officers responded to a call of lost property that was found in the vicinity of SW 8th and Martin Luther King.
Officers responded to a call of larceny/theft in the 900 block of S. Arthur.
Aug. 22
Officers responded to a call of larceny/theft from motor vehicle in the 800 block of N. Gertrude.