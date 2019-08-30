Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending August 28, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
James Levi Schubert, was arrested Aug. 10 on complaints of petit larceny-shoplifting.
Timothy Martin Dreadfulwater, was arrested Aug. 23 on complaints of failure to obey traffic control devices, failure to notify DPS of address change and driving under suspension.
Jesse Wayne Wiley, was arrested Aug. 24 on complaints of public intoxication, disorderly conduct and assault and battery.
Mary Ann Robertson, was arrested Aug. 26 on complaints of driving under the influence (first offense).
INCIDENTS
Aug. 10
Officers responded to a call of petit larceny-shoplifting in the 400 block of S. Dewey.
Aug. 18
Officers issued citations for possession of paraphernalia and reckless driving in the vicinity of S.W. 9th and Johnson.
Aug. 19
Officers responded to a call of petit larceny in the 900 block of E. Church.
Aug. 21
Officers responded to a call of simple assault (information only) in the vicinity of S.E.. 5th St.
Officers issued a citation for possession of marijuana in the vicinity of N.E. 2nd St. and Parkinson.
Officers responded to a call of petit larceny in the 800 block of N.E. 4th St.
Aug. 23
Officers responded to a call of domestic abuse (x2, first offense) in the 500 block of S.W. 1st St.
Aug. 24
Officers responded to a call of vandalism/destruction/damage of property in the 100 block of S. Casaver Ave.
Officers responded to a call of larceny/theft from building in the 200 block of N. Lincoln.
Officers responded to a lost property-gun in the southwest part of the city.
Officers responded to a call of vandalism/destruction/damage of property in the 1500 block of S. Johnson Ave.
Aug. 26
Officers responded to a call of counterfeiting/forgery in the 300 block of N. Blake.
Officers responded to a call of threats/intimidation in the 300 block of W. Cherokee.
Officers responded to a call of fraud-false pretenses/swindle/confidence game in the 1200 block of W. Cherokee.
Officers responded to a call of embezzlement in the 500 block of W. Cherokee.
Officers responded to a call of vandalism/destruction/damage of property in the 600 block of N.E. 10th St.
Aug. 27
Officers responded to a call of burglary/breaking and entering and vandalism/destruction/damage of property in the 200 block of N. Gertrude.
Officers responded to a call of burglary/breaking and entering and vandalism/destruction/damage of property in the 700 block of W. Cherokee.
Officers responded to a call of larceny/theft-from building and fraud-credit card/automated teller machine fraud in the 100 block of S. Taylor.
Aug. 28
Officers responded to a call of breaking and entering in the 800 block of NW 5th St.