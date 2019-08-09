Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending August 8, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Andrew J. Parker was arrested August 3 on complaints of public intoxication.
David Cole was arrested August 4 on complaints of petit larceny.
Steven Dale Ford was arrested August 4 on complaints of littering and public intoxication.
Anthony Montrell Harris was arrested August 5 on complaints of trespassing.
Jerry James McDuffie was arrested August 5 on complaints of driving under suspension, improper left turn at intersection, knowingly receives any property that was stolen, embezzled, obtained by false pretense or robbery, or conceals, withholds such property, driving or moving vehicles on any highway which is in an unsafe condition and removes a license plate from a vehicle or affixing an unauthorized license plate on a vehicle with intent to conceal or misrepresent identity of vehicle.
Jennifer Ann Slade was arrested August 7 on complaints of driving under suspension, failure to comply with insurance law and failure to pay taxes due the state.
Rusty Slagle was arrested August 7 on complaints of driving under suspension.
INCIDENTS
July 24
Officers responded to a call of burglary/breaking and entering and vandalism/destruction/damage of property in the 1200 block of SE 15th St.
July 31
Officers responded to a call of animals not to be at large in the 700 block of NW 8th St.
August 2
Officers responded to a call of trespassing in the 1300 block of SE 2nd St.
Officers responded to a call of petit larceny and theft from a motor vehicle in the 400 block of S. Hall.
August 4
Officers responded to a call of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia in Maple Park.
August 5
Officers responded to a call of petit larceny in the 200 block of N. Lincoln.
Officers responded to a call of petit larceny in the 200 block of N. Lincoln.
August 6
Officers responded to a call of third degree burglary in the 800 block of W. Cherokee.
August 7
Officers responded to a call of vandalism in Pioneer Cemetery.
August 8
Officers responded to a call of petit larceny in the 400 block of S. Dewey.
Officers responded to a call of embezzlement in the 400 block of S. Dewey.