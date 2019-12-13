Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending December 12, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARREST
Rickie Darrell Stafford Jr., of Wagoner, was arrested Dec. 6 on an outstanding Wagoner County Warrant and issued local citations for possession of marijuana and failure to ride bicycle on right side of roadway.
INCIDENTS
November 25
Officers took a report of grand larceny that occurred in the 1000 block of N. Gertrude
November 27
Officers took a report of a shoplifting that occurred in the 1300 block of W. Cherokee St.
December 4
Officers took a false imprisonment report at the location of an injury accident on N. Hwy. 69.
December 5
Officers responded to a vandalism call in the 200 block of E. Cherokee.
Officers took a report of petit larceny that occurred in the 200 block of S. Dewey.
Officers responded to an assault call in the 200 block of N. Lincoln.
December 6
Officers responded to a threats/intimidation call in the 500 block of N. Jefferson.
Officers reported an aggravated assault situation in the 100 block of S. Casaver.
December 7
Officers took a report of a protective order violation.
December 8
Officers issued citations for possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana in the area of S. Hwy. 69 and S.W. 9th St.
December 9
Officers responded to an assault and battery call in the 500 block of S. Mabel.
Officers took a report of petit larceny that occurred in the 800 block of S. Powell.
December 11
Officers responded to a fraud call in the 700 block of N. Story.
December 12
Officers conducted a narcotics recovery in the 1100 block of S.W. 15th.
Officers responded to a second degree burglary call in the 500 block of Park St.