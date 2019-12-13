Wagoner Arrests

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending December 12, 2019.

Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.

Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.

ARREST

Rickie Darrell Stafford Jr., of Wagoner, was arrested Dec. 6 on an outstanding Wagoner County Warrant and issued local citations for possession of marijuana and failure to ride bicycle on right side of roadway.

INCIDENTS

November 25

Officers took a report of grand larceny that occurred in the 1000 block of N. Gertrude

November 27

Officers took a report of a shoplifting that occurred in the 1300 block of W. Cherokee St.

December 4

Officers took a false imprisonment report at the location of an injury accident on N. Hwy. 69.

December 5

Officers responded to a vandalism call in the 200 block of E. Cherokee.

Officers took a report of petit larceny that occurred in the 200 block of S. Dewey.

Officers responded to an assault call in the 200 block of N. Lincoln.

December 6

Officers responded to a threats/intimidation call in the 500 block of N. Jefferson.

Officers reported an aggravated assault situation in the 100 block of S. Casaver.

December 7

Officers took a report of a protective order violation.

December 8

Officers issued citations for possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana in the area of S. Hwy. 69 and S.W. 9th St.

December 9

Officers responded to an assault and battery call in the 500 block of S. Mabel.

Officers took a report of petit larceny that occurred in the 800 block of S. Powell.

December 11

Officers responded to a fraud call in the 700 block of N. Story.

December 12

Officers conducted a narcotics recovery in the 1100 block of S.W. 15th.

Officers responded to a second degree burglary call in the 500 block of Park St.

Tags