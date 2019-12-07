Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending December 4, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
David Wesley Cole, of Wagoner, was arrested Dec. 4 on complaints of possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute (methamphetamine), possession of CDS with intent to distribute (heroin), possession of CDS with intent to distribute (marijuana) and possession of paraphernalia.
Paige Nicole Clark, of Wagoner, was arrested Nov. 22 on complaints of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Kevin Joseph Davis, of Wagoner, was arrested Nov. 22 on complaints of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
David Scott Smith, no address given, was arrested Dec. 1 on complaints of public intoxication.
Michael Ray Burns, of Wagoner, was arrested Dec. 2 on complaints of outstanding local warrants (8), operating a motor vehicle with driver's license suspended and taxes due state.
Michael Wayne Harper, of Tulsa, was arrested Nov. 27 on complaints of false personation of another, any person or persons transporting, dispensing with the intent to distribute controlled dangerous substance within 2000 feet of an elementary school, state park or housing project, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Caleb Perry Ralls, of Wagoner, was arrested Nov. 27 on complaints of any person or persons transporting, dispensing with the intent to distribute controlled dangerous substance within 2000 feet of an elementary school, state park or housing project, possession of drug paraphernalia, tail lamp violation and failure to maintain compulsory insurance on motor vehicle.
Lance Marshall Runyon was arrested Nov. 22 on complaints of consumes or inhales intoxicants in public place and assault and battery.
INCIDENTS
November 12
Officers took a report of an individual making a misrepresentation for the purpose of defrauding.
November 15
Officers took a report on a protective order violation.
November 20
Officers responded to a second degree burglary call in the 1500 block of S.E. 10th St.
November 22
Officers issued citations for leaving the scene of an accident and public intoxication in the area of N.W. 7th St. and Taylor.
November 24
Officers issued citations for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia in the area of W. Cherokee and S. Polk.
November 25
Officers recovered a stolen vehicle in the 1200 block of N. Main.
November 26
Officers responded to a shoplifting call in the 500 block of W. Cherokee.
Officers issued a citation for vandalism in the 100 block of S. Casaver.
Officers took a report of second degree burglary in the 500 block of S. Monroe.
November 27
Officers took a report on a protective order violation.
December 2
Officers took a report on a protective order violation.
Officers took a report on a protective order violation.
Officers responded to an animal at large call in the 300 block of N. Blake.
December 4
Officers responded to a second degree burglary call in the 800 block of S. Polk.