Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending December 19, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Aaron Jerome Woolridge, of Tulsa, was arrested Dec. 18 on complaints of possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony.
Andrian Deshawn Mosley, of Wagoner, was arrested Dec. 18 on complaints of assault and battery upon another by means of any deadly weapon and domestic abuse in the presence of a child.
Scott Allen Sheets, of Fort Gibson, was arrested Dec. 17 on complaints of possession or purchase of controlled dangerous substance within 1000 feet of a public or private educational institution, park or in the presence of a child under 12 (schedule I or II, except marijuana, first offense), uses drug paraphernalia, possession or purchasing of controlled dangerous substance within 1000 feet of public or private educational institution, park or in the presence of a child (schedule III, IV or V, marijuana, first offense), trafficking amphetamine or methamphetamine 200 grams or more and uses paraphernalia.
Joel Allen Swenson, no address given, was arrested Dec. 17 on complaints of possession or purchase of controlled dangerous substance within 1000 feet of a public or private educational institution, park or in the presence of a child under 12 (schedule I or II, except marijuana, first offense) and uses drug paraphernalia.
Jalyn Daniels, of Muskogee, was arrested Dec. 14 on complaints of possession of marijuana.
A.J. Ray McGee, of Wagoner, was arrested Dec. 14 on complaints of driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substances.
Harold E. Hamner, of Wagoner, was arrested Dec. 14 on complaints of driving under suspension.
Billy Ray Peckenpaugh Jr., of Wagoner, was arrested Dec. 14 on complaints of uses drug paraphernalia, distributes or transports a controlled dangerous substance within 2000 feet of an educational institution, public par, recreation area or public housing – substance is schedule V, first offense; violates statute with other substances in schedule I, II, III or IV except narcotic drug or LSD and child endangerment.
INCIDENTS
December 11
Officers responded to a larceny call in the 700 block of S. Taylor.
Officers took a report of a restraining order violation that occurred in the area of McQuarrie and S.E. 4th St. and Cherokee and Main St.
December 12
Officers responded to a domestic abuse call in the 1400 block of N.E. 2nd St.
December 14
Officers responded to an assault and battery call in the 800 block of S. Filmore.
Officers responded to a stolen vehicle call in the 500 block of N. Blake.
Officers responded to a report of counterfeit money obtained in the 800 block of W. Cherokee.
December 15
Officers responded to a breaking and entering call in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King.
December 15
Officers responded to a larceny call in the 600 block of S. Lincoln.
December 16
Officers responded to a counterfeit money call in the 800 block of W. Cherokee.
December 19
Officers took a report of an embezzlement that occurred in the 800 block of W. Cherokee.