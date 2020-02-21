Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending February 18, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Shawn Glenn Phillips, was arrested Feb. 16 on complaints of public intoxication.
Carmen Deann Harley, was arrested Feb. 16 on complaints of possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Robbie Gene Humphries, was arrested Feb. 16 on complaints of driving under suspension.
Curtis Leroy Harris, was arrested Feb. 17 on complaints of bringing into jail or penal institution any weapon, explosives, drugs, alcohol or money or financial document for a person other than an inmate.
Barry Wayne Antwine, was arrested Feb. 18 on complaints of domestic assault and battery by strangulation, resisting executive officer and malicious injury to property.
INCIDENTS
Feb. 3
Officers issued a citation for animals not to be at large in the 1000 block of S.E. 7th St.
Feb. 6
Officers responded to a report of fraud-false pretenses/swindle/confidence game in the 1600 block of Berkley Ave.
Feb. 13
Officers responded to a report of fraud-false or bogus check in the 400 block of W. Cherokee.
Feb. 14
Officers responded to a report of larceny of lost property in the vicinity of S. Hayes and S.W. 13th Ct.
Feb. 15
Officers responded to a report of burglary/breaking and entering in the 1200 block of S. Dewey.
Feb. 16
Officers responded to a report of shoplifting in the 800 block of W. Cherokee St.
Officers responded to a report of harassment in the 1200 block of W. Cherokee St.
Feb. 17
Officers responded to a report of shoplifting in the 200 block of S. Dewey Ave.
Officers responded to a report of vandalism/destruction/damage of property in the 100 block of S. Casavar Ave.
Feb. 18
Officers issued citations for fighting in the 800 block of N.W. 3rd St.