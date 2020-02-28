Wagoner Police Arrests, Incidents
Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending February 27, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Kermit Michael Troxel, was arrested Feb. 21 on complaints of driving under suspension.
Jesse Wayne Wiley, was arrested Feb. 26 on complaints of assault, battery, or assault and battery with any sharp or dangerous weapon with intent to injure.
INCIDENTS
Feb. 13
Officers issued two citations for animals not to be at large in the vicinity of N.E. 1st St. and Ward St.
Feb. 19
Officers took a report of larceny/theft-shoplifting in the 400 block of W. Cherokee.
Officers issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia in the vicinity of Cherokee and Casaver.
Feb. 20
Officers took a report of larceny/theft in the 800 block of S. Cobb.
Officers took a report of burglary/breaking and entering in the 1200 block of S. Dewey.
Officers issued a citation for possession of paraphernalia in the vicinity of W. Cherokee and S. Gertrude.
Officers took a report of vandalism/destruction/damage of property in the 400 block of S. Dewey.
Feb. 24
Officers took a report of harassment in the 500 block of N.W. 6th St.
Officers issued a citation for animals not to be at large in the vicinity of S.E. 9th and Arthur.
Feb. 26
Officers took a report of burglary/larceny/theft in the 1200 block of S. Dewey.
Feb. 27
Officers took a report of a stolen vehicle/motor vehicle theft in the 500 block of S. Johnson.