Wagoner Arrests

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending February 6, 2020.

Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.

Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.

ARRESTS

Andre David Leon Kroeker, was arrested Feb. 6 on complaints of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

INCIDENTS

January 19

Officers responded to a call of maliciously injures, defaces or destroys other’s real or personal property (value of loss less than $2,500) in the 200 block of N. Taylor Ave.

January 27

Officers responded to a call of threatens to perform an act of violence in the vicinity of Cherokee and Wagoner Ave.

January 31

Officers responded to a call of second degree burglary in the 300 block of N.W. 10th St.

Officers responded to a call of a violation of a protective order in the 400 block of S. Dewey.

February 1

Officers responded to a call of counterfeiting/forgery in the 1400 block of W. OK 51.

February 2

Officers responded to a call of threats/intimidation (x2) in the 800 block of W. Cherokee St.

February 3

Officers responded to a call of petit larceny in the 400 block of E. Church.

February 5

Officers responded to a call of petit larceny in the 600 block of S. Polk.

Officers responded to a call of larceny/lost property in the vicinity of S.W. 5th and Jackson.

Officers responded to a call of pump piracy in the 800 block of W. Cherokee.

February 6

Officers responded to a call of harassment in the 300 block of N. Main St.

Officers issued a citation for minor in possession of tobacco products in the 200 block of S. Dewey.

Tags