Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending February 6, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Andre David Leon Kroeker, was arrested Feb. 6 on complaints of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
INCIDENTS
January 19
Officers responded to a call of maliciously injures, defaces or destroys other’s real or personal property (value of loss less than $2,500) in the 200 block of N. Taylor Ave.
January 27
Officers responded to a call of threatens to perform an act of violence in the vicinity of Cherokee and Wagoner Ave.
January 31
Officers responded to a call of second degree burglary in the 300 block of N.W. 10th St.
Officers responded to a call of a violation of a protective order in the 400 block of S. Dewey.
February 1
Officers responded to a call of counterfeiting/forgery in the 1400 block of W. OK 51.
February 2
Officers responded to a call of threats/intimidation (x2) in the 800 block of W. Cherokee St.
February 3
Officers responded to a call of petit larceny in the 400 block of E. Church.
February 5
Officers responded to a call of petit larceny in the 600 block of S. Polk.
Officers responded to a call of larceny/lost property in the vicinity of S.W. 5th and Jackson.
Officers responded to a call of pump piracy in the 800 block of W. Cherokee.
February 6
Officers responded to a call of harassment in the 300 block of N. Main St.
Officers issued a citation for minor in possession of tobacco products in the 200 block of S. Dewey.