Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending January 17, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARREST
Makenzie Janelle Hawkins, was arrested Jan. 11 on complaints of domestic abuse.
Bailey Ruth Busby, was arrested Jan. 12 on complaints of possession of marijuana and outstanding warrants.
Jadontray Cortez Hooks, was arrested Jan. 13 on complaints of public intoxication.
John Irvin Morris, was arrested Jan. 15 on complaints of speeding and driving under suspension.
Lyndsey Nicole Lucas, was arrested Jan. 15 on complaints of petit larceny-shoplifting.
INCIDENTS
January 1
Officers responded to a call of stalking in the 800 block of N. Jefferson.
January 6
Officers issued citations for petit larceny, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia in the 400 block of S. Dewey.
Officers responded to a call of burglary/breaking and entering in the 1200 block of S. Dewey Ave.
January 7
Officers responded to a call of larceny of merchandise from a retailer in the 300 block of N. Blake.
Officers issued a citation for animals a nuisance in the 700 block of E. Church.
January 9
Officers responded to a call of burglary/breaking and entering in the 600 block of S.W. 21st St.
Officers responded to a call of burglary/breaking and entering and vandalism/destruction/damage of property in the 1200 block of S.W. 13th Ct.
Officers responded to a call of burglary/larceny/theft-from motor vehicle in the 1400 block of Ford Cir.
Officers responded to a call of burglary/larceny/theft-from motor vehicle in the 1200 block of S.W. 13th Ct.
Officers responded to a call of burglary/larceny/theft-from motor vehicle (x2) in the 1200 block of S.W. 19th St.
January 10
Officers issued a citation for driving in a manner not reasonable and proper in the vicinity of Cherokee and Gertrude.
January 11
Officers responded to a call of petit larceny in the 120 block of N. Lincoln.
Officers responded to a call of domestic abuse in the 600 block of S.W. 12th St.
January 12
Officers issued citations for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia in the vicinity of Hwy. 16 and McQuarrie.
Officers issued citations for operating a motor vehicle without valid driver’s license and possession of marijuana in the vicinity of N.E. 2nd St. and Parkinson.
January 13
Officers responded to a call of embezzlement in the 400 block of S. Dewey.
January 14
Officers responded to a call for found property in the 300 block of S. Wagoner Ave.
January 16
Officers responded to a call of fraud-credit card/automated teller machine fraud (x2) in the 1000 block of N. Smith Ave.
Officers responded to a call of larceny/theft in the 800 block of S. Cherokee.