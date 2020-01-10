Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending January 9, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Kassidy Chyvonne McCullough, was arrested Jan. 8 on complaints of driving under suspension, failure to carry security verification form and failure to obey traffic control devices.
David Wesley Cole, was arrested Jan. 9 on complaints of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
INCIDENTS
January 6
Officers responded to a violation of a protective order in the 800 block of W. Cherokee St.
Officers issued citations for petit larceny, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia in the 400 block of S. Dewey.
Officers responded to a call of burglary/breaking and entering in the 1200 block of S. Dewey Ave.
January 7
Officers responded to a call of larceny of merchandise from a retailer in the 300 block of N. Blake.
Officers issued a citation for animals a nuisance in the 700 block of E. Church.
January 9
Officers responded to a call of burglary/breaking and entering in the 600 block of S.W. 21st St.