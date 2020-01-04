Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending January 2, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Aubrey James Owens, was arrested Dec. 23 on complaints of driving under the influence.
Amie Lynne Miller, was arrested Dec. 25 on complaints of possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, petit larceny and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Ashli Elizabeth Borden, was arrested Dec. 30 on complaints of obstructing an officer.
William Chase McClarrinon, was arrested Dec. 30 on complaints of obstructing an officer.
Jacob Isaiah Townsley, was arrested Dec. 31 on complaints of operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
INCIDENTS
Dec. 10
Officers responded to a call of credit card or debit card fraud in the 200 block of S. Yorkshire.
Dec. 19
Officers responded to a call of threats/intimidation in an unknown location.
Dec. 21
Officers responded to an information report in the 700 block of S.W. 15th.
Dec. 22
Officers issued a citation for animals not to be at large in the 700 block of S.E. 7th St.
Officers responded to a call of larceny/theft and second degree burglary in the 1300 block of N. La Barge Ave.
Officers responded to a call of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the vicinity of S. McQuarrie and S.E. 11th St.
Dec. 25
Officers responded to a call of second degree burglary in the 1400 block of Truman St.
Dec. 27
Officers issued a citation for animals not to be at large in the 900 block of S. Johnson.
Officers responded to a call of second degree burglary in the 400 block of N.W. 6th St.
Dec. 28
Officers responded to a call of burglary/breaking and entering, stolen vehicle/motor vehicle theft and assault and battery in the 700 block of S. Taylor.
Jan. 2
Officers issued a citation for possession of marijuana in the vicinity of S.W. 6th and Taylor.
Officers responded to a call of second degree burglary and vandalism/destruction/damage of property.