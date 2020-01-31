Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending January 31, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
John Henry Boyd, was arrested Jan. 17 on complaints of larceny of merchandise from retailer or wholesaler (value less than $50 and first conviction) and any convicted felon carries or possesses any firearm.
Phyllis Margaret Christi, was arrested Jan. 24 on complaints of public intoxication.
Jerrod Tyler Goodnight, was arrested Jan. 24 on complaints of petit larceny and trespassing on posted property after being forbidden or without permission.
Ashley Michelle McCartney, was arrested Jan. 24 on complaints of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Paul Aubrey Richardson Jr., was arrested Jan. 24 on complaints of driving under suspension and possession of paraphernalia.
Rusty Lee Slagle, was arrested Jan. 25 on complaints of assault and battery.
Candice Vaness Neighbors, was arrested Jan. 28 on complaints of driving under suspension.
Rickie Darrell Stafford, was arrested Jan. 31 on complaints of brings into any jail or penal institution any weapon, explosives, drugs, alcohol or money or financial document for a person other than an inmate;possession of a controlled dangerous substance; possession Schedule III, IV or V marijuana (second or subsequent); uses drug paraphernalia to introduce into the human body a controlled dangerous substance; fails or refuses to comply with order or directive of law enforcement officer; escapes or attempts to escape from arrest or detention for a misdemeanor; by means of force or violence resist any executive officer in the performance of his duty and trespasses on posted property after being forbidden or without permission.
INCIDENTS
Jan. 21
Officers responded to a report of harassment in the 900 block of N. Gertrude.
Jan. 24
Officers responded to a report of shoplifting in the 400 block of W. Cherokee.
Jan. 25
Officers responded to a report of shoplifting and trespassing in the 400 block of S. Dewey.
Jan. 26
Officers issued a citation for animals not to be at large in the 400 block of S. Filmore.
Officers issued a citation for transporting an open container of beer in the 1400 block of S. Dewey Ave.
Jan. 27
Officers responded to a report of fraud-impersonation in the vicinity of 71st and Aspen of Broken Arrow.
Officers responded to a report of custody dispute in the 100 block of S. Casaver.
Jan. 28
Officers responded to a report of shoplifting in the 400 block of W. Cherokee.
Jan. 29
Officers responded to a report of grand larceny and larceny of an automobile in the 900 block of S.E. 8th St.
Jan. 30
Officers issued a citation for tampering with public utilities in the 500 block of S.W. 6th St.
Officers responded to a report of malicious injury to property and petit larceny in the 1400 block of W. Hwy 51.