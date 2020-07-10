Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending July 9, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
David Leon Allred III, was arrested July 2 on complaints of brings into any jail or penal institution any weapon, explosives, drugs, alcohol or money or financial document for a person other than an inmate.
Carl Jones III, was arrested July 6 on complaints of possession Schedule I or II (except marijuana, first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, destroys evidence upon any trial, proceedings, inquiry or investigation and obstructing officer.
Greg Michael Kealiher, was arrested July 6 on complaints of public intoxication.
Shelby Alan Fimple, was arrested July 7 on complaints of outstanding Wagoner County warrants.
Christopher Shawn Miles, was arrested July 8 on complaints of driving under suspension.
Jack Richard Groeneveld, was arrested July 8 on complaints of public intoxication.
Jeffery Jammone Faulk, was arrested July 9 on complaints of public intoxication.
Mary Katherin Howard, was arrested July 9 on complaints of outstanding local warrants and driving under suspension.
INCIDENTS
July 7
Officers responded to a call of larceny/theft from building in the 300 block of S. Essie Ave.
Officers responded to a call of larceny/theft in the 600 block of S. Polk.