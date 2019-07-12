Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending July 11, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
ARRESTS
Daniel Cantrell was arrested May 30 on complaints of larceny.
Jeffrey Jemmo Faulk was arrested July 5 on complaints of possession of a controlled substance within 2000 feet of an educational institution, public park, recreation area or public housing and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ethyn Garrett Willis was arrested July 7 on complaints of leaving the scene of an accident and minor in possession of intoxicating liquors.
Terri Dawn Baker was arrested July 8 on complaints of petit larceny - shoplifting.
Judith Ann Edwards was arrested July 9 on complaints of failure to comply with insurance law, driving under suspension and failure to pay taxes due the state.
Corey James Helton was arrested July 9 on complaints of failure to comply with Compulsory Insurance Law, improperly display the license plate of a vehicle, possession of controlled dangerous substance, motor vehicle theft, speeding 21-25 mph over limit and possession of drug paraphernalia.
INCIDENTS
June 22
Officers took a report of shoplifting in the 400 block of S. Dewey.
July 1
Officers took a report of petit larceny in the 400 block of S. Wall St.
July 2
Officers took a report of motor vehicle theft in the vicinity of Cherokee St. and Lincoln.
July 4
Officers took a report of petit larceny in the 200 block of N. Lincoln.
July 5
Officers took a report of an animal bite in the 1200 block of S.W. 9th St.
Officers took a report of vandalism/destruction/damage of property in the 200 block of S.W. 5th St.
Officers took a report of simple assault (x2) in the 1200 block of S.E. 1st St.
July 6
Officers took a report of vandalism in the 400 block of N.W. 6th St.
Officers took a report of trespassing in the 200 block of S. Yorkshire Blvd.
Officers took a report of vandalism in the 200 block of N. Gertrude.
Officers took a report of burglary/breaking and entering in the 800 block of N. Graham Ave.
July 8
Officers took a report of burglary/breaking and entering and vandalism in the 200 block of S. Yorkshire.
Officers took a report of disorderly conduct in the 200 block of Church St.
July 9
Officers took a report of reckless driving, simple assault and driving under suspension in the 1000 block of E. Cherokee.
July 10
Officers took a report of petit larceny in the 400 block of S. Dewey.
Officers took a report of littering (x3) in the 500 block of W. Cherokee.
July 11
Officers took a report of vandalism in the 500 block of N.E. 11th St.
Officers took a report of larceny of merchandise from retailer and trespassing in the 400 block of S. Dewey.