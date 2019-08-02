Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending July 30, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
ARRESTS
Sarah Renee Russell was arrested July 25 on complaints of petit larceny.
Braden Ray Grayson was arrested July 26 on complaints of public intoxication.
Teddy Glenn Walls was arrested July 30 on complaints of driving under the influence and driving under suspension.
INCIDENTS
July 26
Officers responded to a call for shoplifting (x2) in the 400 block of S. Dewey.
Officers responded to a call for shoplifting in the 400 block of S. Dewey.
Officers issued a citation for animals not to be at large in the 1000 block of N. Gertrude.
July 27
Officers issued citations for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia in the vicinity of Polk and S.W. 1st St.
Officers issued a citation for animals not to be at large in the 600 block of N.E. 10th St.
July 28
Officers responded to a call for stolen vehicle/motor vehicle theft in the 400 block of S. Dewey.
July 30
Officers responded to a call of petit larceny in the 200 block of N.E. 3rd St.
Officers responded to a call of shoplifting in the 500 block of W. Cherokee.