Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending July 25, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
ARRESTS
Cachet Coleen Payne was arrested July 21 on complaints of larceny of merchandise from retailer (value is less than $500 and first conviction, more than one item was taken), conspiracy to commit felony and trespasses on posted property after being forbidden or without permission.
Lacresha Dawn Streeper was arrested July 23 on complaints of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and driving under suspension.
INCIDENTS
July 17
Officers responded to a vandalism/destruction/damage of property call (x2) in the 1300 block of S. Tyler.
July 18
Officers responded to a larceny/theft call (x2) in the 1600 block of Stevens Pl.
Officers responded to a simple assault call (x2) in the vicinity of N.E. 2nd St. and State.
Officers responded to a simple assault call in the 1200 block of S.E. 1st St.
July 19
Officers responded to a credit card/automated teller machine fraud call (x2) in the 800 block of SE 10th St.
July 20
Officers responded to a found property call in the vicinity of U.S. 69 just north of S.W. 15th.
Officers wrote citations for possession of paraphernalia (x2) in the vicinity of N.W. 3rd and Lincoln.
Officers responded to a larceny/theft call (x2) in the 800 block of N.E. 2nd St.
Officers responded to an aggravated assault, other non-traffic offense and larceny/theft call in the 700 block of S. Taylor.
July 22
Officers responded to a vandalism/destruction/damage of property call in the 700 block of S. Filmore.
July 23
Officers responded to a larceny/theft call in the vicinity of S.W. 12th St.
July 24
Officers responded to a simple assault call in the vicinity of Cherokee and Main.
July 25
Offices wrote a citation for animals not to be at large in the 800 block of S. Lincoln.