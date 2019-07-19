Wagoner Police Arrests, Incidents
Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending July 17, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
ARRESTS
James Daniel Faith was arrested July 13 on complaints of violating rules for driving on roadways laned for traffic, knowingly transports in any moving vehicle any open alcoholic beverage or container and driving under the influence (first offense).
Earl Dean Baker Jr. was arrested July 13 on complaints of drunkenness and carry/use firearm under the influence.
Michael Ray Burns was arrested July 14 on complaints of driving under suspension, disorderly conduct and drives any vehicle through closed maintenance or construction zone.
Jason Neville Crawford was arrested July 15 on complaints of public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
Jesus Daniel Castor was arrested July 16 on complaints of second degree burglary (x6) and any person previously convicted of burglary has in his possession tools that are to be used in the commission of a crime.
Brandon Scott Cotero was arrested July 16 on complaints of equipment violation, failure to pay taxes due the state and driving under suspension.
Jamie Renee Harris was arrested July 17 on complaints of uses firearm or other offensive weapon while committing or attempting to commit a felony (first offense), any convicted felon carries or possesses any firearm, operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license and failure to comply with Compulsory Insurance Law.
Isaiah Demarquis Smith was arrested July 17 on complaints of first degree burglary, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, uses firearm or other offensive weapon while committing or attempting to commit a felony (first offense) and any convicted felon carries or possesses any firearm.
INCIDENTS
July 3
Officers issued a citation for possession of paraphernalia in the 800 block of SW 2nd St.
July 11
Officers took a report of trespassing in the 400 block of S. Dewey.
July 13
Officers took an information report in the 1400 block of W. Hwy 51.
July 14
Officers issued a citation for animal not to be at large in the 400 block of S. State St.
July 15
Officers took a report of vandalism/destruction/damage of property in the 200 block of SW 4th St.
July 16
Officers took a report of burglary/larceny/theft from motor vehicle in the 200 block of N. Lincoln.
Officers took a report of larceny/theft in the 1100 block of N. State.