Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending June 10, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Justin Lee Sowers, was arrested May 30 on complaints of driving under the influence of alcohol or intoxicating substance (second offense within 10 years, Version Two).
Lei Anne Michelle Kindelsperger-Bliss, was arrested May 31 on complaints of driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substance (first offense).
Nathaniel Clifton Wise, was arrested June 2 on complaints of driving under suspension, removes a license plate from a vehicle or affixes an unauthorized plate on a vehicle with intent to conceal or misrepresent identity of vehicle, failure to comply with Compulsory Insurance Law, expired tag and stands or parks any vehicle in any prohibited place.
Marko Langston, was arrested June 5 on complaints of public drunkenness.
Gary Eugene Chism, was arrested June 8 on complaints of assault-simple.
JUVENILE ARRESTS
A male juvenile was arrested June 5 on complaints of curfew/loitering/vagrancy.
INCIDENTS
May 25
Officers responded to a call of simple assault in the 700 block of S.E. 7th St.
May 26
Officers responded to a call of burglary/larceny/theft from motor vehicle in the 400 block of S. Dewey.
May 28
Officers responded to a call of drug/narcotics violations in the vicinity of S. Garfield St. and Church St.
Officers responded to a call of vandalism/destruction/damage of property in the 300 block of N. Main.
May 29
Officers responded to a call of disorderly conduct in the 900 block of S.W. 12th St.
June 1
Officers responded to a call of vandalism/destruction/damage of property in the 600 block of N. Wagoner Ave.
Officers responded to a call of wire fraud in the 1100 block of N. Tyler Ave.
June 3
Officers responded to a call of stolen vehicle/motor vehicle theft in the 1300 block of S.E. 15th St.
Officers responded to a call of burglary/breaking and entering in the 1100 block of S. Madison.
June 4
Officers issued a citation for leaving an animal in the car in the 400 block of S. Dewey.
Officers responded to a call of burglary/breaking and entering in the 900 block of S. Lincoln.
June 7
Officers responded to a call of credit card/automated teller machine fraud in the 500 block of S.E. 7th St.
Officers responded to a call of burglary/larceny/theft from motor vehicle in the 1500 block of Trenton Cir.
June 8
Officers issued a citation for grossly disturbing public peace or outrage public decency in the 200 block of S. Dewey Ave.
June 9
Officers responded to a call of burglary/larceny/theft from motor vehicle in the 400 block of Honeysuckle Ln.
Officers responded to a call of burglary/breaking and entering in the 700 block of S. Taylor.
June 10
Officers issued a citation for animal at large in the 900 block of E. Church.