Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending June 17, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Joseph Aaron Fisher, was arrested May 30 on complaints of aggravated driving under the influence (having a blood or breath alcohol concentration of fifteen-hundredths (0.15)), knowingly transports in any moving vehicle any open alcoholic beverage or container, driver’s view obstructed out of any window, driving under suspension (version one, third and subsequent offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeffery Allen Leland, was arrested June 3 on complaints of driving under suspension (version one, second offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, knowingly or intentionally possesses a controlled dangerous substance, sells or offers to sell or operates a motor vehicle without at least two stop lamps and two turn signals as required by law and possession Schedule III, IV or V marijuana (second or subsequent).
Donald Wayne Bratton, was arrested June 5 on complaints of failure to comply with Compulsory Insurance Law, operating a motor vehicle without valid driver’s license and no license tag.
Amy Dawn Bratton, was arrested June 5 on complaints of possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Deaundre Lashon Hughes, was arrested June 6 on complaints of driving in manner not reasonable and proper, obstructing officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, any convicted felon carries or possesses any firearm, any person removes or alters the identification number of a firearm, driving under suspension (version one, second offense), by means of force or violence resist any executive officer in the performance of his duty, assault on police officer and possession or purchasing controlled dangerous substance within 1,000 feet of public or private educational institution, public or park recreation area or in presence of child under 12 (Schedule III, IV or V marijuana, first offense).
Lafayette Grant Darden III, was arrested June 6 on complaints of domestic abuse (first offense).
Chloe Fisher, was arrested June 6 on complaints of possession Schedule I or II (except marijuana, first offense) and knowingly or intentionally possesses a controlled dangerous substance.
Charles Edmond Trumpower, was arrested June 17 on complaints of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
INCIDENTS
June 4
Officers issued a citation for cruelty to animals in the 400 block of S. Dewey.
June 8
Officers responded to a call of burglary/larceny/theft from motor vehicle in the 1700 block of Red Oak Rd.
June 12
Officers responded to a call of damaged property in the 700 block of W. Cherokee.
June 14
Officers issued a citation for possession of marijuana in the vicinity of S.W. 8th St. and Pierce.
June 15
Officers responded to a call of larceny/theft in the 900 block of S.E. 7th St.
Officers responded to a call of simple assault in the 500 block of S.W. 5th St.
Officers issued a citation for possession of paraphernalia in the 100 block of N. Wagoner Ave.
June 17
Officers responded to a call of burglary/breaking and entering in the 600 block of S. Lincoln.