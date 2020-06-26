Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending June 25, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Jessica Amanda Castro, was arrested June 12 on complaints of second degree arson (x2) and assault, battery, or assault and battery with any sharp or dangerous weapon with intent to injure.
Michael Edwin Wiley, was arrested June 16 on complaints of by means of force or violence resist any executive officer in the performance of his duty.
Wendell Cornell Grayson, was arrested June 18 on complaints of domestic abuse that results in great bodily injury.
Jessica Ruth Webb-Williams, was arrested June 20 on complaints of outstanding local warrants.
Deven Byrd, was arrested June 20 on complaints of speeding (21-25 mph over), driving under suspension, failure to comply with Compulsory Insurance Law and operating motor vehicle without proper license plate or decal.
Donald Wayne Bratton, was arrested June 21 on complaints of domestic assault and battery with prior pattern on physical abuse by strangulation.
Joseph Tyrell Young, was arrested June 21 on complaints of second and subsequent domestic abuse in presence of a child, disturbing the peace and threatens to perform an act of violence.
Eric Ivan Luckey Jr., was arrested June 23 on complaints of domestic abuse.
INCIDENTS
June 6
Officers responded to a call of stalking in the 1800 block of S.W. 2nd St.
June 10
Officers responded to a call of stolen property in the 900 block of E. Cherokee St.
June 15
Officers responded to a call of lost or stolen prescription narcotics in the 200 block of N. Lincoln.
June 16
Officers responded to a call of counterfeiting/forgery in the 1500 block of W. Hwy. 51.
Officers responded to a call of aggravated assault in the 900 block of N.W. 5th St.
June 17
Officers responded to a call of threats/intimidation in the 400 block of S. Dewey.
June 21
Officers responded to a call of stolen vehicle/motor vehicle theft in the 1000 block of N. Jefferson.
June 22
Officers responded to a call of possible protective order violation in the 1300 block of Kennedy Ct.
June 23
Officers responded to a call of embezzlement in the 1400 block of S. Dewey.
June 25
Officers issued a citation for animals not to be at large in the vicinity of Cherokee and Pierce.