Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending March 18, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Kason Buel Ray Ross, was arrested March 16 on complaints of trafficking amphetamine or methamphetamine (20 grams or more) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jake Gary Roman, was arrested March 16 on complaints of trafficking amphetamine or methamphetamine (20 grams or more) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeffery Jammone Faulk, was arrested March 17 on complaints of aggravated assault.
INCIDENTS
February 28
Officers responded to a lost property call in the 600 block of W. Cherokee.
March 7
Officers issued five citations for traffic infractions, one citation for possession of drug paraphernalia and two citations for fraud in the vicinity of 3rd St. and Parkinson.
March 9
Officers issued two citations for animals not to be at large in the 800 block of S.E. 9th St.
March 12
Officers issued a citation for neglecting or refusing to compel child to attend school in the 700 block of N. Story.
Officers responded to a call of simple assault in the 700 block of E. Church St.
March 16
Officers issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 800 block of W. Cherokee.
March 17
Officers issued a citation for urinating in public in the vicinity of Main St. and Church St.
March 18
Officers issued a citation for animals not to be at large in the 200 block of N.W. 1st St.
Officers responded to a call of dumping trash on public or private property in the 800 block of S.E. 7th St.