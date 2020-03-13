Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending March 11, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
ARRESTS
Francis Christopher Howe, was arrested March 9 on complaints of stolen vehicle/motor vehicle theft.
Jeremy Brett McKay, was arrested March 11 on complaints of driving under suspension, no seatbelt and expired vehicle tag.
INCIDENTS
Feb. 20
Officers issued a citation for possession of marijuana in the 400 block of S. Dewey.
Feb. 27
Officers responded to a call of kidnapping/abduction in the 800 block of N.W. 5th St.
March 6
Officers responded to a call of vandalism/destruction/damage of property in the 200 block of S. Yorkshire.
March 7
Officers issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia in the vicinity of N. Pierce and N.W. 5th St.
Officers issued citations for possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in the vicinity of S.W. 7th St. and Grant.
March 9
Officers responded to a call of violation of protective order in the 1100 block of S.E. 4th St.
Officers responded to a call of larceny/theft in the 1000 block of S.W. 3rd St.
March 10
Officers issued a citation for animals not to be at large in the vicinity of S.W. 5th St. and Lincoln.
March 11
Officers responded to a call of vandalism/destruction/damage of property in the 700 block of S.E. 6th St.