Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending March 5, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Hannah Jessica Marie White, of Wagoner, was arrested March 3 on complaints of possession of paraphernalia.
Gunnar Goplen, of Wagoner, was arrested Feb. 29 on complaints of driving in a manner not reasonable or proper
Christopher Ryan Harris, no address given, was arrested March 3 on complaints of failure to comply with lawful order of officer and for outstanding warrants.
Mark A. Parker, of Wagoner, was arrested Feb. 29 on complaints of outstanding local warrants and public intoxication.
Jessie Ryan Smith, of Tulsa, was arrested March 1 on complaints of larceny of merchandise from a retailer or wholesaler, malicious injury or damage to property and public intoxication.
Albert Edward Alday, of Wagoner, was arrested Feb. 27 on complaints of distributes, dispenses, transports a controlled dangerous substance or to cultivate, distribute or dispense a controlled dangerous substance.
John William Robbins, of Tulsa, was arrested Feb. 28 on complaints of domestic incident and breaking and entering.
Corbin Henley, of Wagoner, was arrested Feb. 29 on complaints of possession of paraphernalia and an outstanding Beckham County warrant.
INCIDENTS
February 23
Officers took a vandalism report for an incident that occurred in the 300 block of E. Cherokee.
February 27
Officers took a report of threats/intimidation.
February 28
Officers responded to a burglary/breaking and entering call in the 1200 block of S. Dewey.
February 29
Officers responded to a disturbance at Wagoner Community Hospital.
Officers took a report of burglary that occurred in the 700 block of E. Cherokee St.
March 1
Officers responded to a larceny call at 1200 block of W. Cherokee St.
Officers issued a trespassing citation in the 400 block of S. Dewey Ave.
March 2
Officers took a larceny report for an incident that occurred in the 100 block of S. Main.
March 3
Officers took a report of credit card fraud.
Officers took a stolen vehicle report for an incident that occurred in the 300 block of N. Blake.
March 5
Officers responded to an injury reported in the 200 block of S. Main.