Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending May 3, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Robert Lee Johnson, was arrested April 25 on complaints of threatens to perform an act of violence, obstruction and assault and battery on a police officer.
Mindy Jayleen Rubio, was arrested April 27 on complaints of larceny of an automobile, any convicted felon carries or possesses any firearm and grand larceny.
Cirilo Aradillas Jr., was arrested April 30 on complaints of speeding, knowingly receives any property that was stolen, embezzled, obtained by false pretense or robbery, or conceals, withholds such property, failure to register motor vehicle with expired registration, operate motor vehicle while license is suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to comply with Compulsory Insurance Law.
Robert Leon Dent, was arrested May 3 on complaints of stolen vehicle/motor vehicle theft, drug/narcotics-equipment violations, disorderly conduct (x2) and fraud-impersonation.
INCIDENTS
April 16
Officers responded to a fraud-impersonation call in the 1200 block of W. Cherokee.
April 22
Officers responded to a robbery call in the 200 block of Yorkshire Blvd.
April 23
Officers issued a citation for animals not to be at large in the 1200 block of N. Main St.
Officers responded to a simple assault call in the 1200 block of S. Polk St.
Officers responded to a vandalism/destruction/damage of property call in the 500 block of N.W. 6th St.
April 24
Officers issued a citation for animals not to be at large in the 900 block of N.E. 10th St.
Officers issued a citation for animals not to be at large in the vicinity of Cherokee and Lincoln.
Officers responded to a fraud-false pretenses/swindle/confidence game call in the 100 block of S. Casaver.
April 27
Officers issued a citation for animals not to be at large in the vicinity of NE 11th St. and State.
Officers responded to a call of burglary/breaking and entering and vandalism/destruction/damage of property in the 1300 block of NW 5th St.
April 29
Officers responded to a call for animals not to be at large in the vicinity of Lincoln and S.W. 8th St.
Officers issued a citation for animals not to be at large in the vicinity of Berkley and Timberlake.
May 1
Officers issued citations for possession of paraphernalia (x2), speeding (16-20 mph over), failure to comply with insurance law and operating a motor vehicle without valid driver’s license.
Officers responded to a larceny/theft call in the 200 block of Yorkshire Blvd.